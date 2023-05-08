WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $194.60. 184,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

