WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,741 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

T traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,828,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,830,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.