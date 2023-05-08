WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 45,383 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,119,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,976,762. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.