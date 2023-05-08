WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $8.99 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.61. 83,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,808. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

