WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,431 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,024 shares of company stock valued at $28,562,554. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Trading Down 0.0 %

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

NYSE:BLK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $644.17. 93,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $662.56 and a 200 day moving average of $695.13. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

