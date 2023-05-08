WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 18,331 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.85.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $189.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

