WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,133 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.79. 678,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,271. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $194.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average of $177.08. The company has a market cap of $266.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

