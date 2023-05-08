WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 4,918 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Watsco comprises 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $30,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Watsco by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.95 and its 200-day moving average is $288.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $356.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.