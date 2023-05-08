Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Get Hudson Acquisition I alerts:

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUDAU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51.

About Hudson Acquisition I

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial, consumer, medical, and advanced mobility technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.