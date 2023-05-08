Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys New Position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition accounts for about 2.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,462,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 1,249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,454,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 424,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,795,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 130,335 shares in the last quarter.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ HCNE remained flat at $10.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,522. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

