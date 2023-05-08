Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 49,071 Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTM. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 46,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. 1,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

