Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,875 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 821,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of CPTK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,682. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

