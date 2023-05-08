Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,656 shares during the quarter. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I makes up approximately 1.3% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 290.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of PPYAU remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Company Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

