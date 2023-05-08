Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SILVERspac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SILVERspac by 55,401.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 110,803 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,209,000.

Shares of SILVERspac stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,466. SILVERspac Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

