Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 149,141 Shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,141 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIOSU. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 55.2% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $343,000.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOSU traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

