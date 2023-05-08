Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 285,181 Shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,181 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Mobiv Acquisition were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,036,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,341,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter worth $354,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,595,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,117,000.

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MOBVU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

About Mobiv Acquisition

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

