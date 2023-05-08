Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 53,790 Shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOCU – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,790 shares during the period. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBOCU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000.

Shares of VBOCU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry primarily in North America and Europe.

