Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,940 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Target Global Acquisition I were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 51.2% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000.

Shares of TGAAU stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.63. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

