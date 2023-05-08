WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $113,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 233,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,792. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

