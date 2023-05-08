Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New Gold (NGD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of New Gold (TSE: NGD) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2023 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.20. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

4/20/2023 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$2.25.

4/5/2023 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$1.30 to C$1.40.

NGD stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.90. 1,257,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.44. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.67.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$221.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.0798531 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

