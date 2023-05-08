West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 24,433 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 325.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after buying an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $188,233,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.77. 6,907,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,798,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

