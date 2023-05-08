West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $157.31. The stock had a trading volume of 383,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

