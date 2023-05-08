West Family Investments Inc. Buys 73 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Hershey stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.92. The company had a trading volume of 346,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

