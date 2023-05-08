West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.67. 9,327,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,002,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

