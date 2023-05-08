West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.78. 1,683,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

