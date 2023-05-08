West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.04. The company has a market capitalization of $381.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.14.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

