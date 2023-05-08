West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 6,865 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

CHT traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

