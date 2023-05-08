Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Western Forest Products Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.11 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$351.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). Western Forest Products had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.0294279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Western Forest Products



Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.



