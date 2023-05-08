Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Holdings Raised by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 0.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 932,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,828. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

