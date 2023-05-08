WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.72 million. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WHF stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $266.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance

In other news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,412.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.