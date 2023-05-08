William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.28.

Datadog Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $76.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.58 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,264.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,776 shares of company stock valued at $35,331,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

