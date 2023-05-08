William Curtis Brighton Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $395.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 27.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in First Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

