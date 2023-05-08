Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $224.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $204.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.3 %

Wingstop stock opened at $210.23 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

