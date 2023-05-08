Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $63.29. 352,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,448. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,810,000 after buying an additional 84,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,130,000 after buying an additional 239,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,418,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

