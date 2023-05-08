WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.49

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.49 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $510.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 203.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

