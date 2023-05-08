WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.48

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 88769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $697.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 148,683 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,005,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.