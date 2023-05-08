Wolfe Research Boosts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $90.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Block from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.12.

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $98.68.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,196,227 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 299.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

