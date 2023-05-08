Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Down 33.3%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 417,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 597,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Xander Resources Stock Down 33.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

