XRUN Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $350.46 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $350.46 million and $253,006.95 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

