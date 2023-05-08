Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Lowered by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,265 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $40,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 402,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

