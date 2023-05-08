YUSD Stablecoin Price Down 0.2% This Week (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.75 million and approximately $36,019.33 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00219099 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $8,361.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

