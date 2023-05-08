Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Director Claire A. Huang Acquires 18,000 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.26. 11,994,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 37.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6,382.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

