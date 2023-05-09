1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RARE traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $47.21. 350,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

Insider Activity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 128.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,645,000 after acquiring an additional 330,055 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,816,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,037,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,527,000 after buying an additional 938,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Recommended Stories

