19,539 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 1.4 %

JBL stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $89.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

