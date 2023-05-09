89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 844414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.
In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $130,378.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $130,378.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and sold 32,741 shares valued at $507,536. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
