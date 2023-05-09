89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 844414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $130,378.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $130,378.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and sold 32,741 shares valued at $507,536. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

89bio Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $35,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 69.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 683,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of 89bio by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

