92 Resources Reiterates Maintains Rating for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOLF. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point lowered Acushnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.63.

Acushnet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 265,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,755. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 238,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 593.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 405,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Stories

