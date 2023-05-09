Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.88

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.88 and last traded at $95.82, with a volume of 24413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 624.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 173,008 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,744,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,563,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

