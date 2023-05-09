Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 6.5%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.87. 454,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 696,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ACCD. Raymond James began coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $809.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accolade by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 7.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.