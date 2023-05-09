Adicet Bio (ACET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect Adicet Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adicet Bio Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:ACET opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $21.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adicet Bio by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More
