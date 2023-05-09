Adicet Bio (ACET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect Adicet Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adicet Bio by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

