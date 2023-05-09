Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,165,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,333,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,903. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

